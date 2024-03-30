Global Retirement Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,340 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $19,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,592,000 after acquiring an additional 350,950 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,482,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,750,000 after acquiring an additional 150,564 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $918,324,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,117,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,113,000 after acquiring an additional 29,966 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $344.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $241.02 and a fifty-two week high of $348.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $335.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.38.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

