Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $1.83 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 485.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 19,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 40,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $155.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.03. The company has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.92 and a twelve month high of $156.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

