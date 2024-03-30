Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $1.90 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124,827.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,796,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,674,205,000 after purchasing an additional 91,723,231 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,012,701,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,917,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,333,000 after buying an additional 237,006 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,808,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,524,000 after buying an additional 33,902 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,698,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,644,000 after buying an additional 225,697 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWP stock opened at $114.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.55. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $85.24 and a 52 week high of $114.60.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

