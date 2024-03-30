Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000.

PTLC opened at $47.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.02.

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

