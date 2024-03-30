Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $2.52 Million Holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Excalibur Management Corp raised its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 5,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PULS opened at $49.70 on Friday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.58 and a 200-day moving average of $49.48.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

