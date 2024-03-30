Global Retirement Partners LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned 0.13% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HF Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 30,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IMCG stock opened at $70.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.01 and a one year high of $70.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.26.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

