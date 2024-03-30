Global Retirement Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,399 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources in the first quarter worth $250,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 5.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 11.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after acquiring an additional 19,372 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 91.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $244,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,012,769.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total value of $973,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,451 shares in the company, valued at $21,354,776.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $244,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,012,769.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,966 shares of company stock worth $7,987,215. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRGP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

NYSE TRGP opened at $111.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.67. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $67.36 and a fifty-two week high of $112.50.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.26). Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 54.50%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

