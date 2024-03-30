Global Retirement Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Warwick Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,943,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after buying an additional 12,209 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 30,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $228.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $216.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $229.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

