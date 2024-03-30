Globalstar (NYSEMKT:GSAT) Shares Up 7.3%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GSAT – Get Free Report) was up 7.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.48 and last traded at $1.47. Approximately 4,922,320 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 3,026,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

Globalstar Stock Up 7.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globalstar

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSAT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Globalstar by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 94,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 21,807 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 233,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 22,860 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,798,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 446,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,693,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after acquiring an additional 129,968 shares during the last quarter. 18.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

