Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

GL has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Globe Life from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Globe Life from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Globe Life Stock Performance

Shares of GL stock opened at $116.37 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.02. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Globe Life has a 12-month low of $102.23 and a 12-month high of $132.00.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 17.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Globe Life will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globe Life

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 38,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 15,862 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at $706,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 189,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

