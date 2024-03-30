Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03, reports. The business had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter. Gold Royalty had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 877.82%.

Gold Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of Gold Royalty stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Gold Royalty has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $2.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GROY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Gold Royalty from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Gold Royalty from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.28.

Institutional Trading of Gold Royalty

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Gold Royalty by 224.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 91,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 63,161 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty in the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty in the 3rd quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Gold Royalty by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 11,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Royalty

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

