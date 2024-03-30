Goldbank Mining (CVE:GLB) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.34

Goldbank Mining Co. (CVE:GLB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 27000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.
Goldbank Mining Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$59.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 0.45.
About Goldbank Mining
Goldbank Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Leota gold project, a block of hard rock mining claims of gold properties located in the Klondike region of the Yukon Territory, Canada; and the Hasenfuss Quartz mineral claims situated in the Klondike region.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Goldbank Mining
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Goldbank Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldbank Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.