Goldcliff Resource (CVE:GCN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Goldcliff Resource Co. (CVE:GCN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 140001 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Goldcliff Resource Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$1.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.86, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 5.30.

About Goldcliff Resource

Goldcliff Resource Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration and evaluation assets company in Canada and the United States. The company holds interest in Ainsworth, Panorama Ridge, Rand, Kettle Valley, and Aurora West Properties. It also holds interest in the Nevada Rand project situated in Mineral County.

