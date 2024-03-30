Golden Prospect Precious Metal (LON:GPM) Insider Purchases £12,400 in Stock

Golden Prospect Precious Metal (LON:GPM – Get Free Report) insider Toby Birch bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of £12,400 ($15,670.42).
Golden Prospect Precious Metal Trading Up 0.8 %
LON:GPM opened at GBX 31 ($0.39) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £26.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -442.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 27.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 26.66. Golden Prospect Precious Metal has a 12 month low of GBX 22.50 ($0.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 39 ($0.49).
Golden Prospect Precious Metal Company Profile
