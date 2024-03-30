Gradient Investments LLC Boosts Stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BITO. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, Altiora Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the period.

Shares of BITO stock opened at $32.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.28 and its 200 day moving average is $20.87. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $12.79 and a 52-week high of $33.79.

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

