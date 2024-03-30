Gradient Investments LLC Buys 1,025 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 5,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 17,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $179.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $170.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.15. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $179.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

