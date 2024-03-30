Gradient Investments LLC Buys 974 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 67.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 974 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 860,164.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,678 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $435,417,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,611,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,393 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI opened at $259.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.40. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $198.61 and a 12 month high of $261.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

