Gradient Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 902,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,105 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up about 1.1% of Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Gradient Investments LLC owned 1.35% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $45,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 66,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 12,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.74 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $49.30 and a 52-week high of $51.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.58 and a 200-day moving average of $50.37.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

