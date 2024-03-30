Gradient Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCEP. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 52.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.02.
Shares of NASDAQ CCEP opened at $69.95 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52 week low of $56.28 and a 52 week high of $72.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.85. Equities research analysts predict that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
