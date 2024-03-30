Gradient Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCEP. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 52.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.02.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CCEP opened at $69.95 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52 week low of $56.28 and a 52 week high of $72.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.85. Equities research analysts predict that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.