Gradient Investments LLC Decreases Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,474 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 1.34% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF worth $19,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICVT. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after purchasing an additional 16,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $440,000.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of ICVT opened at $79.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.95. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.43 and a one year high of $58.18.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1346 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

