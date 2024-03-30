Gradient Investments LLC Decreases Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 93.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42,473 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 110,208.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,659,000 after buying an additional 4,774,218 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,370,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,694,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $640,698,000 after buying an additional 2,236,280 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,156,281,000 after buying an additional 1,718,449 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 17,627.7% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,401,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,120,000 after buying an additional 1,393,296 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $33,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,219,441. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total value of $523,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,677 shares in the company, valued at $6,217,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $33,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,219,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,242 shares of company stock worth $5,929,355 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.47.

NYSE WM opened at $213.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.65 and a 200-day moving average of $179.36. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.71 and a 52-week high of $214.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.00%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

