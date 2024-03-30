Gradient Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 860,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93,548 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $28,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.15.

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE BAC opened at $37.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.35. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The company has a market cap of $299.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.27%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

