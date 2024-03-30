Gradient Investments LLC Grows Stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 743,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,478 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $16,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KVUE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kenvue in the second quarter worth $1,387,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Kenvue in the second quarter worth $416,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Kenvue in the second quarter worth $57,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Kenvue in the second quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Kenvue in the second quarter worth $1,244,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kenvue Stock Performance

NYSE:KVUE opened at $21.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.25. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KVUE has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.42.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

