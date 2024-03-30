Gradient Investments LLC Has $23.93 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,304 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 8,941 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $23,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on AMD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,753,739.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 324,943 shares of company stock worth $59,919,994. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $180.49 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.02 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The stock has a market cap of $291.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 347.10, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.24.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

