Gradient Investments LLC Has $32.01 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 214,020.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 852,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 851,800 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.46% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $32,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IQLT stock opened at $39.66 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $32.28 and a 1 year high of $39.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.