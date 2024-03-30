Gradient Investments LLC Has $590,000 Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,241 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,653,307 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,644,718,000 after purchasing an additional 143,962 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,519,719,000 after purchasing an additional 149,012 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,195,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,270,144,000 after purchasing an additional 121,436 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $1,420,381,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.32.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,536 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.54, for a total transaction of $660,729.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,895,048.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,536 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.54, for a total transaction of $660,729.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,895,048.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total value of $3,774,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,896,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,496,414,327.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 901,258 shares of company stock valued at $256,569,563. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $301.18 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.31 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $294.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.44. The company has a market capitalization of $292.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

