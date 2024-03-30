Gradient Investments LLC Has $887,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,006,000. MBL Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 161,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,719,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 70,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $480.70 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $366.29 and a 1 year high of $483.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $463.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $430.13. The company has a market cap of $384.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.