Gradient Investments LLC Increases Stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 644,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,034 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned 10.24% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July worth $17,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at $147,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at $221,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:KJUL opened at $28.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.09.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (KJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

