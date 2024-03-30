Gradient Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 2,153.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTE. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter worth approximately $339,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,893,000 after buying an additional 51,468 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 438,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,140,000 after buying an additional 11,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 18.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $68.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.90. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $54.94 and a 1-year high of $69.63. The company has a market capitalization of $161.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.17.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.27). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $54.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.597 per share. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.57%.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

