Gradient Investments LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO)

Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 806,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,663,000. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Gradient Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,292,000. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,662,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,034,000. Echo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,927,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,485,000.

Get JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HELO opened at $55.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.86. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a one year low of $48.71 and a one year high of $56.08.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.