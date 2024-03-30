Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 5,906 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) by 99.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 3,364.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 72,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 11,987 shares during the last quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 41,338 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $284,000.

Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF stock opened at $83.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.83. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $85.00.

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

