Gradient Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 619,310 Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 619,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,923,000. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 0.8% of Gradient Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVEM opened at $57.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.86. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $50.65 and a 1 year high of $58.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.