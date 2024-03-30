Gradient Investments LLC Raises Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $76.32 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $52.66 and a 52-week high of $76.56. The stock has a market cap of $81.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.25 and its 200 day moving average is $65.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.13. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.774 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 53.25%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

