Gradient Investments LLC Raises Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth approximately $8,326,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $777.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $334.58 and a 52-week high of $800.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $734.06 and a 200 day moving average of $637.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $850.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $689.52.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

