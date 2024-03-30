Gradient Investments LLC Reduces Stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,107 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.25% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $18,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $105.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.34 and a 200 day moving average of $102.37. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.08 and a 12 month high of $116.76.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

