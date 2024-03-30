Gradient Investments LLC Sells 1,517,510 Shares of Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:IGTR)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its holdings in Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:IGTR – Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,993,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,517,510 shares during the period. Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Gradient Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 70.64% of Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF worth $168,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth $3,074,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth $689,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF by 3,779.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 72,347 shares during the period.

Get Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF alerts:

Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF stock opened at $27.97 on Friday. Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $28.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.92 million, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.62.

Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF (IGTR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global BMI – USD index. The fund is an actively managed fund that uses a proprietary, rules-based approach to toggle investments among various equity markets and cash. The funds tactical strategy determines investments based on momentum.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:IGTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.