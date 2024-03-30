Gradient Investments LLC Sells 3,066 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 84,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,066 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $16,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 10,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 145,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,924,000 after acquiring an additional 7,021 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 16,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 292,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,204,000 after acquiring an additional 8,914 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI opened at $197.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $98.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.08 and its 200 day moving average is $184.56. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.99 and a 12-month high of $202.77.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $212.00 price objective (down from $219.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,164.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total value of $1,970,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,860.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,228 shares of company stock worth $4,134,502. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

