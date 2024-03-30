Gradient Investments LLC Sells 4,719 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,719 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.14% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rebalance LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 107,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 27,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 116,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.73 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.05 and a 1-year high of $22.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.62.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1142 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

