Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Sees Large Volume Increase

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 9,837 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 412% from the previous session’s volume of 1,923 shares.The stock last traded at $8.22 and had previously closed at $7.85.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Gray Television from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

Gray Television Trading Up 9.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $836.89 million, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.08). Gray Television had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $864.00 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is currently -23.02%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

