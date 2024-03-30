Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Receives $28.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on GES shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Guess? in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Guess? from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Guess? from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Guess? from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Shares of GES stock opened at $31.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.36. Guess? has a 52 week low of $17.21 and a 52 week high of $32.52.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.46. Guess? had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The business had revenue of $891.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Guess? will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Guess? by 266.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Guess? during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Guess? during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Guess? during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Guess? by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

