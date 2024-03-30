Guess? (NYSE:GES) Hits New 1-Year High at $32.52

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.52 and last traded at $31.47, with a volume of 1548636 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.20.

GES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Guess? in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Guess? from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on Guess? from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Guess? from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.46. Guess? had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $891.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Guess?’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th. Guess?’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Guess? by 266.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Guess? during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Guess? during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Guess? during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Guess? by 732.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.



Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

