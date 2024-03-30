Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.88.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stephens cut their target price on Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hancock Whitney in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 9,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $464,757.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,996.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $183,021.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,924.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 9,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $464,757.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,996.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,225 shares of company stock worth $1,634,014. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,192,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,670,000 after buying an additional 95,432 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 24,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $46.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.32. Hancock Whitney has a 1 year low of $31.02 and a 1 year high of $49.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.99 and a 200-day moving average of $41.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $308.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

