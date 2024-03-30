Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the February 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 2.1 %
OTCMKTS:HPGLY opened at $74.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.02. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $56.27 and a 1-year high of $197.60.
About Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft
