Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 277.20 ($3.50) and last traded at GBX 275.80 ($3.49). 652,696 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 2,904,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 274.60 ($3.47).

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 250 ($3.16) to GBX 280 ($3.54) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 269.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 261.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of £2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -328.33, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of -0.30.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from Harbour Energy’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Harbour Energy’s payout ratio is presently -2,380.95%.

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

