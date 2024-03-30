Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $41.53

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 41.53 ($0.52) and traded as high as GBX 42.20 ($0.53). Hargreave Hale AIM VCT shares last traded at GBX 42.20 ($0.53), with a volume of 17,996 shares trading hands.

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 41.53 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 42.14. The company has a market cap of £145.92 million, a P/E ratio of -468.89 and a beta of 0.34.

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This is a positive change from Hargreave Hale AIM VCT’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Hargreave Hale AIM VCT’s payout ratio is -3,333.33%.

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Company Profile

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in United Kingdom based companies; primarily trading on AIM.

