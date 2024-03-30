Harland & Wolff Group (LON:HARL) Trading Up 3.2%

Harland & Wolff Group Holdings Plc (LON:HARL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 10.50 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.33 ($0.13). Approximately 984,782 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 647,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10 ($0.13).

Harland & Wolff Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,044.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 10.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 11.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.74 million, a PE ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 3.11.

Harland & Wolff Group Company Profile

Harland & Wolff Group Holdings Plc, a multisite fabrication company, provides offshore and maritime engineering services in the United Kingdom. It offers technical services, such as consultancy, basic design, detailed engineering, and through-life support services; fabrication and construction; and repair and maintenance services.

