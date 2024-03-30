HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $31.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ETNB. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of 89bio in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of 89bio from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of 89bio from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Get 89bio alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ETNB

89bio Stock Performance

ETNB opened at $11.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 20.04, a quick ratio of 20.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average is $10.75. 89bio has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $22.93.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that 89bio will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,350,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $20,722,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,431,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,824,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,350,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $20,722,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,431,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,824,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 4,477 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $48,172.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 486,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,238,925.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 89bio

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in 89bio in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 89bio in the first quarter worth $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in 89bio in the first quarter worth $39,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in 89bio in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in 89bio by 132.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter.

About 89bio

(Get Free Report)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.