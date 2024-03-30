Head-To-Head Comparison: Southland (SLND) and Its Peers

Southland (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Free Report) is one of 18 publicly-traded companies in the “Heavy construction, except building construction – contractors” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Southland to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Southland and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southland -1.66% -14.55% -3.27% Southland Competitors 1.81% 6.34% 2.87%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.9% of Southland shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.1% of shares of all “Heavy construction, except building construction – contractors” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of shares of all “Heavy construction, except building construction – contractors” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Southland $1.16 billion -$19.25 million -12.26 Southland Competitors $19.57 billion $725.52 million 25.61

This table compares Southland and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Southland’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Southland. Southland is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Southland and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southland 0 1 1 0 2.50 Southland Competitors 47 483 760 18 2.57

Southland currently has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 45.63%. As a group, “Heavy construction, except building construction – contractors” companies have a potential upside of 4.24%. Given Southland’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Southland is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Southland competitors beat Southland on 10 of the 11 factors compared.

About Southland

Southland Holdings, Inc. engages in specialty infrastructure construction business in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Civil and Transportation. The Civil segment designs and constructs water pipelines, pump stations, lift stations, water and wastewater treatment plants, concrete and structural steel, outfall, and tunneling. The Transportation segment designs and constructs bridges, roadways, marine, dredging, ship terminals and piers, and specialty structures and facilities, as well as convention centers, sports stadiums, marine facilities, and ferris wheels. Southland Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

