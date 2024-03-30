Head to Head Contrast: BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) & WeTrade Group (NASDAQ:WETG)

WeTrade Group (NASDAQ:WETG – Get Free Report) and BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares WeTrade Group and BIT Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WeTrade Group N/A -25.18% -23.17% BIT Mining -6.16% -29.63% -16.41%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares WeTrade Group and BIT Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WeTrade Group $11.67 million 1.08 -$9.15 million N/A N/A BIT Mining $43.10 million 0.76 -$14.43 million ($1.31) -2.24

Analyst Ratings

WeTrade Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BIT Mining.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for WeTrade Group and BIT Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WeTrade Group 0 0 0 0 N/A BIT Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.7% of WeTrade Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.3% of BIT Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 37.5% of WeTrade Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of BIT Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

WeTrade Group has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BIT Mining has a beta of 2.59, meaning that its stock price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

WeTrade Group beats BIT Mining on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WeTrade Group

WeTrade Group, Inc. provides technical services and solutions through its social e-commerce platform primarily in Mainland China. It offers YCloud, a micro-business cloud intelligent internationalization system that conducts multi-channel data analysis through the learning of big data and social recommendation relationships, as well as provides users with AI fission and management systems, and supply chain systems. The company's YCloud system also provides micro-business owners with various payment methods, such as Alipay, WeChat, and UnionPay. In addition, it offers chatGPT technical services; and technical system support, software development, and services. The company serves individual and corporate users in the micro business industry. It also has operations in Hong Kong and Singapore. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People Republic of China.

About BIT Mining

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. The company operates through three segments: Mining Pool, Data Center, and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 82.5 megawatts; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines. The company was formerly known as 500.com Limited and changed its name to BIT Mining Limited in April 2021. BIT Mining Limited was founded in 2001 and is based in Akron, Ohio.

