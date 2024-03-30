Head-To-Head Review: VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) & Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG)

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Free Report) and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares VersaBank and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VersaBank $108.64 million 2.53 $31.26 million $1.27 8.35 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group $68.70 billion 1.84 $8.26 billion $1.24 8.25

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than VersaBank. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VersaBank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VersaBank 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for VersaBank and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

VersaBank currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.66%. Given VersaBank’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe VersaBank is more favorable than Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group.

Volatility & Risk

VersaBank has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.9% of VersaBank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.6% of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of VersaBank shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

VersaBank pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. VersaBank pays out 3.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group pays out 17.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares VersaBank and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VersaBank 17.59% 12.14% 1.11% Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 19.14% 7.78% 0.38%

Summary

VersaBank beats Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VersaBank

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as web-based chequing accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products. The company also provides lending services, including point of sale financing that covers purchasing loan and lease receivables from finance companies operating in various industries; commercial banking services comprising commercial real estate, public sector/infrastructure financing, and condominium financing; and residential mortgages. In addition, it offers cybersecurity services. The company was formerly known as Pacific & Western Bank of Canada and changed its name to VersaBank in May 2016. VersaBank was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in London, Canada.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments. The company offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers. It also provides M&As and real estate-related services; digital-based financial services; credit cards; and trust banking and securities products and services, as well as engages in the lending, fund settlement, and foreign exchange businesses. In addition, it offers corporate, investment, and transaction banking services for large corporate and financial institutions; asset management and administration services for corporations and pension funds; loans, deposits, fund transfers, and investments services for retail, small and medium-sized enterprise, as well as corporate customers; fixed income instruments, currencies, equities, and other investment products; originates and distributes of financial products; and provides treasury services. The company was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

